Arsenal sign left back Tierney from Celtic for 25 million pounds
Arsenal have bolstered their defence with the signing of Scotland international left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic on a long-term deal, the two clubs confirmed on Thursday.
REUTERS: Arsenal have bolstered their defence with the signing of Scotland international left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic on a long-term deal, the two clubs confirmed on Thursday.
"(Celtic have) agreed to permanently transfer registration of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal Football Club for a record single amount of 25 million pounds," the Scottish club said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)