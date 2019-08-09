Arsenal sign left back Tierney from Celtic for 25 million pounds

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Arsenal have bolstered their defence with the signing of Scotland international left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic on a long-term deal, the two clubs confirmed on Thursday.

"(Celtic have) agreed to permanently transfer registration of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal Football Club for a record single amount of 25 million pounds," the Scottish club said in a statement.

