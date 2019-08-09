Arsenal sign left back Tierney from Celtic for 25 million pounds

Arsenal have bolstered their defence with the signing of Scotland international left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic on a long-term deal, the two clubs confirmed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premiership - Celtic v Heart of Midlothian - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Britain - May 19, 2019 Celtic's Kieran Tierney celebrates winning the premiership with the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

"(Celtic have) agreed to permanently transfer registration of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal Football Club for a record single amount of 25 million pounds," the Scottish club said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

