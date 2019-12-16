Arsenal stay top of WSL as City thrash Brighton, Chelsea slip up

STOCKHOLM: Arsenal go into the winter break three points clear at the top of the FA Women's Super League after beating Everton 3-1 away, while second-placed Manchester City thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea were held to a surprise draw by Liverpool.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema's superb scoring run continued, netting a goal in each half as the reigning champions collected another comfortable win.

Manchester City were also in fine form, delighting their home crowd on a cold afternoon as five different players got on the scoresheet in a 5-0 drubbing of struggling Brighton.

Chelsea's recent good run came to an end as struggling Liverpool claimed their third draw of the season to climb off the bottom of the table.

Niamh Charles got the opener for the Reds in the fifth minute, with Bethany England equalising ten minutes later. Despite plenty of chances for Chelsea, Liverpool, who have yet to win a league game this season, held on for the draw.

Reading left it late to bounce back from a goal down against Tottenham Hotspur to win 3-1, with Josanne Potter getting the equaliser in the 77th minute before Remi Allen and Amalie Eikeland scored in the 88th and 90th minutes to claim all three points.

The game between Bristol City and West Ham United and Birmingham City's clash with Manchester United were both called off in the hours before kickoff due to unplayable pitches.

The players can now look forward to a well-earned break until the league resumes again on Jan. 5.

