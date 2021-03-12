Arsenal wary of Spurs' attack ahead of north London derby, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his team will face a tough challenge to keep Tottenham Hotspur's attack quiet in Sunday's north London derby in the Premier League.

The strike force of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale has accounted for 34 of Spurs' 46 league goals this season with Jose Mourinho's side seventh in the table with 45 points after 27 games, seven ahead of Arsenal in 10th.

Arteta praised Mourinho's side, saying their cross-town rivals are a well-organised team and pose a threat in counter-attacking situations.

"(It will be) very difficult because the level of quality, precision, understanding and chemistry they have between them makes them probably one of the most (special) teams in Europe," Arteta said.

"They don't need much. They are able to create their own chances, they are able to link as a team. So it's really difficult to do that, but we'll prepare the game well to try to stop them."

Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine games in all competitions and Arteta said they need to improve their defensive performances.

"(The) amount of chances we are conceding has been really low, but the amount of chances we have given to opponents has had a big impact in the goals that we have conceded," Arteta said.

"It depends on us a bit which is a really positive thing. But we know that it's something we need to eradicate to be more consistent with results."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)