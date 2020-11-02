Arteta impressed with Arsenal's new sigings after win at United

REUTERS: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is pleased by how quickly new recruits Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey have settled into life at the Premier League club after the duo impressed in Sunday's 1-0 win at Manchester United.

Partey put in a dominant display in midfield, while Gabriel expertly marshalled the defence as Arsenal secured their first win at United since 2006.

"I know how tough this league is ... but we try to pick certain characteristics in the profile of players that we want to find for our club," Arteta told reporters.

"I think they play with a lot of maturity and they look like they've been here longer than they actually have.

"I know that there are still some connections where they don't have that flow, because they haven't played much together. But I also see the spirit they are creating and the personality they are showing on the pitch."

Partey's display also drew praise from former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who said the Ghanaian midfielder reminded him of Arsenal great Patrick Vieira.

"Partey was outstanding. The more I look at him the more I wish he was in the United midfield. He's big, strong and aggressive - and he can pass it forward.

"He can deal with the ball," Keane told Sky Sports.

"I had my battles with Vieira and I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do."

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)