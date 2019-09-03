AS Roma sends forward Schick on loan to RB Leipzig

AS Roma have sent forward Patrik Schick on a one-season loan to RB Leipzig for a transfer fee of up to 4 million euros (3.6 million pounds), the Serie A club said on Monday.

RB Leipzig can make the move of the 23-year-old permanent for 28 million euros. That can rise to 29 million if the German club qualifies for next season's Champions League.

The Czech international, capped 17 times, joined AS Roma in 2017 from Serie A rivals Sampdoria and made 24 appearances last season, scoring three goals.

RB Leipzig, first in the standings three games into the season, ended third last season, qualifying for the Champions League.

