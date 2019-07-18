AS Roma sign defender Gianluca Mancini from Atalanta

AS Roma have signed Italy defender Gianluca Mancini from Atalanta in a deal that could be worth up to 23 million euros (£20.7 million), the Rome-based Serie A club said on Wednesday https://www.asroma.com/en/news/2019/7/mancini-completes-roma-move.

REUTERS: AS Roma have signed Italy defender Gianluca Mancini from Atalanta in a deal that could be worth up to 23 million euros (£20.7 million), the Rome-based Serie A club said on Wednesday https://www.asroma.com/en/news/2019/7/mancini-completes-roma-move.

Roma will sign Mancini on an initial one-year loan deal for a fee of 2 million euros but subsequently have to make the 23-year-old's move permanent for an additional 13 million euros.

The deal also includes a number of performance-related clauses worth a maximum of 8 million euros.

"The arrival of Gianluca allows us to boost our defensive options with a young defender that has great talent and is coming off a very impressive season," AS Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi said in a statement.

Mancini, capped twice by Italy, made 30 league appearances last season, scoring five goals.

The Fiorentina youth product made his move to the Bergamo-based club permanent last year.

If Mancini moves to another club, Roma will have to pay Atalanta 10per cent of any potential future profit made on the player.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Toby Davis)