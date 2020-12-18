AS Roma win to climb to fourth, deepen Torino woes

ROME: AS Roma rose to fourth place in Serie A with a 3-1 home victory over relegation-threatened Torino on Thursday, aided by an early red card for the visitors.

Torino's 19-year-old wing back Wilfried Singo was shown a second yellow card after 14 minutes to leave his side with a massive task.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roma made short work of their depleted opponents, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan rattled in his eighth goal of the season and Jordan Veretout converted a penalty before halftime.

Lorenzo Pellegrini slammed Roma's third into the top corner midway through the second half, but Torino captain Andrea Belotti capitalised on chaotic defending from the home side to slot a consolation strike into an empty net.

The result left Roma fourth with 24 points, four less than leaders AC Milan and level with third-placed Juventus, while Torino are second-bottom with six points and only one victory after 12 games.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement