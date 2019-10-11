Singapore among 5 nations to be part of 'technical working group' looking into 2034 World Cup bid

SINGAPORE: Five nations, including Singapore, have agreed to establish a "technical working group" looking into developing a bid to host the 2034 World Cup, according to a joint statement of the Fifth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports, which was issued on Friday (Oct 11).

"Following the chairman’s statement of the 34th ASEAN Summit on ASEAN’s Joint Bid for the FIFA World Cup 2034 and in the spirit of ASEAN as One Community, we agree to establish a technical working group led by Thailand with four ASEAN countries, namely: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam as core members and welcome other members to also take part in the working group," said the statement.



This statement follows the Fifth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports, which was held in Manila from Oct 8 to 11 and was attended by officials from all 10 ASEAN nations.

In June, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit that its leaders had pledged their support "to develop a joint bid" to host the tournament in 2034.



"I would like to invite the people of ASEAN to support the football associations in their countries in order to realise this dream," he said in a news conference.



Asia has held the quadrennial showpiece of international football only once, when Japan and South Korea were joint hosts in 2002. Qatar will be the next Asian country to host the World Cup in 2022.



