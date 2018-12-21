Asensio to miss Club World Cup final, could be out for a month

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has been ruled out of Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup final against Al Ain after the European champions confirmed he had sustained a thigh injury.

ABU DHABI: Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has been ruled out of Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup final against Al Ain after the European champions confirmed he had sustained a thigh injury.

The Spain international, who has underperformed this season and has not scored in La Liga since September, picked up the injury in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Kashima Antlers in the semi-finals.

He came on as a substitute and then had to be replaced 14 minutes later.

"After tests carried out on our player Marco Asensio by the medical staff, he has been diagnosed with a grade two injury in the quadriceps in his right leg," said a medical report from Real on Friday.

The report did not state for how long Asensio would be on the sidelines, although local media reported he would be out for around a month.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)

