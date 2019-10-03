Asher-Smith seizes golden opportunity

DOHA: Dina Asher-Smith seized her chance to win the world championship 200 metres on Wednesday and become the first British woman to claim a global sprint title.

With many of the top medal contenders pulling out or skipping the event, Asher-Smith proved the class act in the field, powering home in a national record 21.88 seconds to add gold to the silver she won in the 100m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victory doubled Britain's medal tally at the championships to two, both coming from Asher-Smith.

The once mighty United States, who had been a non-factor in the women's sprints in Doha, also benefited from the scratches as Brittany Brown grabbed the silver in 22.22.

Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji completed the podium by grabbing bronze in 22.51.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement