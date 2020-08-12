Asia's World Cup qualifiers postponed for 2021 - statement

Sport

Asia's World Cup qualifiers postponed for 2021 - statement

Qualifying matches in Asia for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup have been postponed for next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, world governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.

FIFA&apos;s logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich
FILE PHOTO: FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bookmark

REUTERS: Qualifying matches in Asia for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup have been postponed for next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, world governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.

The matches were originally scheduled to take place during October and November this year, a statement said.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark