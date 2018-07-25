Asian Games ditch soccer redraw plans, will add omitted teams - KFA

REUTERS: The Asian Games will not redraw the men's football tournament after two countries were left out of the first draw but will instead fit the United Arab Emirates and Palestine into two of the original groups, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Wednesday.

A new draw was set to take place at the Asian Football Confederation headquarters in Malaysia later on Wednesday but that plan had been scrapped following the AFC's meeting with Games organisers and the Olympic Council of Asia, the KFA added.

With the addition of the two teams, two of the six groups will contain five sides, while the remaining four groups will each have four teams.

The KFA said fixtures would be announced once the UAE and Palestine were sorted into their groups.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)