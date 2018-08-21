Asian Games: Record-breaking teen claims shooting gold for India

PALEMBANG: Sixteen-year-old Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary set a new Asian Games record as he bagged the first major title of his career in the 10 metre air pistol competition on Tuesday (Aug 21).

Chaudhary's 240.7 put him ahead of Japan's Tomoyuki Matsuda, who scored 239.7, and fellow Indian Abhishek Verma's 219.3.

Advertisement

He captured India's first shooting gold medal of the Games in Indonesia after Deepak Kumar and Lakshay Lakshay had to settle for silver in the 10m air rifle and men's trap.

"What were you doing when you were 16? Saurabh Chaudhary is shattering records," tweeted Indian cricket great Virender Sehwag, as news of Chaudhary's victory broke.

What were you doing when you were 16?

Saurabh Chaudhary is shattering records, a new Games Record in Final with score of 240.7 pts. Congratulations for the Gold Saurabh, competing against some of the best in the world. India India 🇮🇳🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/zMg3dv5M5h — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 21, 2018





Get the widest coverage of the 18th Asian Games (Aug 18 – Sep 2) from Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia on Mediacorp. Go to toggle.sg/AsianGames2018 for details.



Advertisement