Asian Games: Yu Mengyu settles for joint-bronze after table tennis semi-final defeat

JAKARTA: Singapore table tennis player Yu Mengyu settled for a joint-bronze on Saturday (Sep 1) after losing 4-1 to China's Wang Manyu in the 2018 Asian Games women's singles semi-final.

Yu, who struggled to cope with Wang’s aggressive tactics and quick backhand smashes throughout the encounter, lost the tie 7-11, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9, 7-11.

Wang, who is fifth in the world table tennis rankings, darted around the table quicker as Yu’s blocks proved fruitless in the rallies.

Singapore Yu Mengyu serves during her semi-final tie against China's Wang Manyu. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Yu pegged back in the fourth set, capitalising on uncharacteristic errors by Wang to give her a fighting chance. But it was just delaying the inevitable as Wang powered home in the fifth set to clinch the tie.



A dejected Yu told reporters after her loss that she "stumbled in the face of" Wang's tactics and was unable to play to her strengths.



"Apart from this match with China, I'm quite satisfied with my performance in the other matches. I will properly conclude my time here and reflect on the good points," she added.

Yu had exceeded expectations to qualify for the semi-finals, beating Chinese Taipei's Cheng Iching in the quarter-finals on Friday. Cheng is ranked eight in the world rankings while Yu is ranked 47th.

