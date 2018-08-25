Asian Games: Unified Korea team win dragon boat bronze

PALEMBANG: A Unified Korea team featuring athletes from North and South Korea won dragon boat bronze for their first medal at the Asian Games on Saturday (Aug 25).

The highly symbolic all-Korean team, competing together after a rapid improvement in cross-border relations, came in behind China and hosts Indonesia in Palembang.

The two Koreas have also joined forces in rowing at the regional Olympics as well as women's basketball, in which they lie second in their group after three wins out of four.

At last week's opening ceremony, the Korean teams marched together behind the Unified Korea flag, held aloft jointly by South Korean women's basketball player Lim Yung-hui and North Korean footballer Ju Kyong Chol.

The two Koreas had paraded together and formed a joint women's ice hockey team at February's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, setting the scene for an unprecedented warming of ties.

