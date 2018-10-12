Asian Para Games: Boccia team wins silver for Singapore

JAKARTA: Team Singapore's boccia team delivered a silver at the 2018 Asian Para Games on Friday (Oct 12), bettering Singapore's best-ever medal haul at the Games.



The team, comprising captain Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha, Toh Sze Ning and reserve player Faye Lim, came close to overturning a 0-3 deficit in the mixed pair B3 finals against Hong Kong. They narrowed the gap to 2-3 before finally being edged out by their rivals 2-4.

More than 50 volunteers and officials will help Singapore's para-athletes gun for glory at the upcoming Asian Para Games 2018. Channel NewsAsia speaks to a Boccia athlete and her playing partner-turned-coach.

This is Team Singapore's second silver in this year's edition of the Games, after bowler Diane Neo finished second in the women's singles TPB4 finals on Tuesday.

Team Singapore has won three golds, two silvers and five bronzes at the Games.



Lawn bowl pair Mawjit Singh and Faridah Salleh finished fourth on shots difference in the final mixed pairs B6 round-robin match . (Photo: Singapore National Paralympic Council)

Lawn bowls pair Mawjit Singh and Faridah Salleh narrowly missed out on a bronze in the final match of the mixed pairs B6 round-robin. They finished level on points in third place with Indonesia, but lost out on a podium finish due to shots difference.



SPECIAL AWARD FOR SWIMMER



Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, who earned a gold in the women’s 50m backstroke S4 (1-4) on Monday, was honoured with a special prize, the World Para Series’ Best Female Athlete award for High Support Needs athlete. She is one of four recipients of the award and the only one to hail from Asia.



After her win, Yip said: "Knowing that I’m able to be a face and representation in swimming in Asia, I hope to encourage more Asian para-athletes to come out to join the World Para Series as well."

