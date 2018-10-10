Asian Para Games: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore’s third gold

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong won his second gold medal on Tuesday (Oct 9), taking Singapore's gold medal haul to three in the Asian Para Games.

Team Singapore had secured two gold medals earlier, with Toh winning his first gold in the men’s 50m freestyle S7 final on Sunday and fellow swimmer Yip Pin Xiu adding the second gold in the women’s 50m backstroke S4 (1-4) on Monday.

On day three of the Games on Tuesday, Toh led the pack in the men's 100m freestyle S7 event, setting a new personal best time of 1 minute 3.16 seconds.

He received his medal from Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, Ms Sim Ann, at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre.

An elated Toh said after his win: “I’m very happy with what I did. It’s another milestone in my journey towards the world record, towards Tokyo (Paralympics) in two years’ time.

"I’m very excited to be on this journey and this progress, and I can only imagine where it’s going to go over the next two years.”

Yip also bagged another medal - a bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle S4 (1-4) finals. Competing against swimmers from higher classes who are less severely disabled than her, she secured a podium finish even though she was swimming the backstroke in the event.

Yip Pin Xiu wins a bronze medal in the women’s 100m freestyle S4 (1-4) final. (Singapore National Paralympic Council)

“Of course it feels really good, but I’m definitely not losing sight of the last event so I think I will probably celebrate and finally relax only after my last event,” she said.

SILVER FOR BOWLING

Tenpin bowler Diane Neo, who has an intellectual impairment won a silver medal, finishing second out of four players in the women’s singles TPB4 finals with a score of 1,033.

Tenpin bowler Diane Neo wins a silver medal in the women's singles TPB4 final. (Singapore National Paralympic Council/Flona Hakim)

Visually-impaired cyclist Emily Lee and her pilot Sarah Tan finished third in the women’s 72km (18 laps) road race final.

“I’m truly happy because this is my wish to come to the Asian Para Games at least to win a bronze and make my country proud. I just kept cool, focused on my breathing technique, not get too excited and I was able to listen to the instruction that my pilot gave me,” said Lee.

With the four medals on day three of the Games, Team Singapore has won a total of three golds, one silver and three bronzes, the best medal haul in the Asian Para Games to date.