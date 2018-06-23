Assistant Farbrace to coach England's T20 side against Australia, India

England's assistant coach Paul Farbrace will hold the team's reins for Twenty20 internationals against Australia and India while head coach Trevor Bayliss takes a break from his duties, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

REUTERS: England's assistant coach Paul Farbrace will hold the team's reins for Twenty20 internationals against Australia and India while head coach Trevor Bayliss takes a break from his duties, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Hosts England will play a one-off T20 against Australia on Wednesday before facing India in a three-match T20 series, which begins on July 3.

Advertisement

Bayliss will focus on the England Lions in 50-over tri-series against India A and West Indies A and will also watch the Royal London One Day Cup final between Hampshire and Kent on June 30.

Bayliss will return to his coaching role with England ahead of the one-dayers against India starting at Trent Bridge on July 12.

Earlier this year, Bayliss said he would consider stepping down as T20 coach due to the increasing demands across the three formats.

England have taken an unassailable 4-0 lead against Australia in the ongoing five-match ODI series with the last match scheduled for Sunday at Manchester.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)