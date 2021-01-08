Villa cleared to face Liverpool in FA Cup despite COVID-19 outbreak

LONDON: Aston Villa's FA Cup third round tie at home to Liverpool on Friday (Jan 8) will go ahead as planned despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

Villa closed their training ground and cancelled Thursday's practice session after a number of first-team players and staff tested positive for the virus.

British media reported Villa are preparing to field a team of youngsters after the first-team squad went into isolation.

Mark Delaney, Villa's under-23 coach, is set to take charge in the absence of manager Dean Smith and his backroom staff.