Villa cleared to face Liverpool in FA Cup despite COVID-19 outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - Oct 4, 2020. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and teammates look dejected after conceding their seventh goal. (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Rui Vieira)
LONDON: Aston Villa's FA Cup third round tie at home to Liverpool on Friday (Jan 8) will go ahead as planned despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

Villa closed their training ground and cancelled Thursday's practice session after a number of first-team players and staff tested positive for the virus.

British media reported Villa are preparing to field a team of youngsters after the first-team squad went into isolation.

Mark Delaney, Villa's under-23 coach, is set to take charge in the absence of manager Dean Smith and his backroom staff.

Source: Reuters/kv

