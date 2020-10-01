Atalanta make early statement with comfortable win at Lazio

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ROME: Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez scored twice in an impressive 4-1 win for the Bergamo side away to top-four rivals Lazio in Serie A on Wednesday.

Robin Gosens put the visitors in front after 10 minutes before his fellow wing-back Hans Hateboer blasted home a second.

Gomez then drilled home a finish to give Atalanta a commanding halftime lead, but Felipe Caicedo pulled one back in the second half.

However, Atalanta's Argentinian captain scored a spectacular fourth to put the result beyond doubt, as he drilled an unstoppable shot into the top corner from a tight angle.

The result leaves Atalanta in second place with six points from their opening two games, while Lazio are 10th with three points.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)

