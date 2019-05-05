Atalanta raise Champions League hopes with comeback win at Lazio

ROME: Atalanta took a big step towards Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win at Lazio in Serie A on Sunday.

Marco Parolo gave the home side the lead in the third minute but goals from Duvan Zapata, Timothy Castagne and an own goal by Wallace saw Gian Piero Gasperini's side complete a comeback.

Advertisement

The Bergamo side are fourth on 62 points but have moved within one point of third-placed Inter Milan, who were held to a goalless draw by Udinese on Saturday.

Lazio, who will face Atalanta again in the Coppa Italia final on May 15, are now seven points adrift of the top four in eighth place with three rounds remaining.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)