Athlete Roger Bannister has died aged 88 - British media
British athlete Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died aged 88, British media reported on Sunday, citing a statement from his family.
Bannister became the first man to break the four-minute mile when he clocked 3 minutes 59.4 seconds at a sports ground in Oxford on May 6, 1954.
