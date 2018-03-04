Athlete Roger Bannister has died aged 88 - British media

British athlete Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died aged 88, British media reported on Sunday, citing a statement from his family.

FILE PHOTO: Sir Roger Bannister, who ran the first sub-four-minute mile in 1954, holds the stop watch used by Harold Abrahams to time the race during 50th anniversary celebrations at Pembroke College, Oxford, May 6, 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber/File Photo

Bannister became the first man to break the four-minute mile when he clocked 3 minutes 59.4 seconds at a sports ground in Oxford on May 6, 1954.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

