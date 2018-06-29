Athletics - Coleman and Lyles to meet in Rabat 100m showdown

World silver medallist Christian Coleman will meet fellow Americans Noah Lyles and Ronnie Baker in the 100 metres at the Rabat Diamond League meeting next month, organisers said on Thursday.

The July 13 race will be the first since late May for Coleman, the indoor 60m world record holder who has been recovering from a hamstring injury.

Lyles, meanwhile, became the year's fastest man when he defeated Baker in last weekend's U.S. championships, running a lifetime best 9.88 seconds to Baker's 9.90 seconds.

Lyles also is the year's co-leader in the 200m with a top time of 19.69.

Baker twice beat Coleman in earlier Diamond League meetings.

The Rabat field also will include American Mike Rodgers, who ran 9.89 at the U.S. championships, South African Akani Simbine and Britain's Reece Prescod.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)