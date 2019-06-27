Athletics - Kipchoge to attempt sub-two hour marathon in Vienna in October

Kenyan world record holder Eliud Kipchoge's second attempt to break the two-hour barrier for the marathon will take place in Vienna on Oct. 12 this year, event organisers INEOS said on Thursday.

REUTERS: Kenyan world record holder Eliud Kipchoge's second attempt to break the two-hour barrier for the marathon will take place in Vienna on Oct. 12 this year, event organisers INEOS said on Thursday.

The 2016 Olympics marathon gold medallist lowered the legal world record by an astonishing 78 seconds when posting 2:01.39 in Berlin last September and ran the second-fastest time in history when winning the London marathon in 2:02.37 in April. He ran 2:00.25 in his previous non-world record attempt in Italy in 2017 - the Breaking2 project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest attempt to break the two-hour mark, dubbed the 'INEOS 1:59 Challenge' is a project backed by Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire owner of chemical firm INEOS.

A number of venues were considered by INEOS who finally settled on the Austrian city where Kipchoge will run a multi-lap marathon that centres on a 4.3km straight stretch of run inside the Prater Hauptallee.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Mitch Phillips)