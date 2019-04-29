Athletics - Semenya decision to be announced by CAS on Wednesday

The decision on Caster Semenya’s challenge to continue competing without any restrictions will be announced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN: The decision on Caster Semenya’s challenge to continue competing without any restrictions will be announced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

The double Olympic 800m champion is challenging the sport's governing body, International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), over its decision to restrict testosterone levels in female runners.

Advertisement

The IAAF wants the South African and other female athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) to take testosterone blockers.

Under the new rules, which will apply to women events between 400 metres to the mile, athletes classed as having DSDs must reduce their blood testosterone level to below five (5) nmol/L for a period of six months before they can compete. They must then maintain it below that level continuously.

Semenya, 28 has been waiting since February following her appeal against an IAAF regulation, which said female athletes classed as having DSDs gain an unfair advantage due to their higher testosterone levels.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Advertisement