Athletics - Sweden's Duplantis soars 6.17m to break pole vault world record

REUTERS: World silver medallist Mondo Duplantis broke the pole vault world record on Saturday when the American-born Swede soared 6.17 metres on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland.

Duplantis broke Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's record of 6.16 metres set in February 2014 in Donetsk, Ukraine.

"It's something that I wanted since I was 3 years old," said the 20-year-old. "It's a big year, but it's a good way to start it."

He broke the record on his sixth jump of the competition, having narrowly failed to clear the same height in Dusseldorf on Tuesday when he brushed the bar on his way down.

