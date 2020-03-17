Athletics - Three Diamond League meetings not be held due to coronavirus

REUTERS: Three meetings of the 2020 Diamond League athletics season that were to be held in April and May in Qatar and China will not be held due to coronavirus, the Diamond League said on Tuesday.

"Due to the growing number of countries affected by the COVID-19 virus, the first three meetings of the 2020 Wanda Diamond League season, scheduled for April 17 in Qatar, May 9 and 16 in China, cannot be held as planned," it said in a statement https://www.diamondleague.com/news/single-news/news/detail/News/wanda-diamond-league-suspends-early-season-events.

