Athletics - US win both finals on opening day of IAAF World Relays

REUTERS: The United States dominated the opening day of the IAAF World Relays on Saturday, winning both finals of the newly introduced mixed events in Yokohama, Japan.

Olympian Devon Allen anchored the U.S. to victory in the mixed shuttle hurdles relay, helping them cross the finish line in 54.96 seconds and ahead of hosts Japan who came home in 55.59 seconds. Australia were disqualified after a false start.

The race, which featured two men and two women in each team running 110m hurdles, was reduced to a three-team affair when Jamaica withdrew after Andrew Riley and his replacement Norman Pittersgill both picked up injuries.

In the 2x2x400m relay, also making its debut in the event, Ce'Aira Brown and Donavan Brazier cruised to victory with a time of three minutes and 37.61 seconds ahead of Australia and Japan.

The U.S. lead the overall standings with 16 points, three ahead of Japan with Australia in third with seven points.

The competition concludes on Sunday with seven finals scheduled to take place.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)