Athletics - World Championships rescheduled to July 2022 over coronavirus

REUTERS: The World Athletics Championships due to be held in Oregon in August 2021 have been pushed back to July 2022 to avoid clashing with the rescheduled Olympic Games, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Games has been postponed from July-August of this year to roughly the same dates next year due to the coronavirus outbreak. World Athletics said in a statement that it "approved the new dates this week after extensive discussions with the sport's stakeholders."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)