Athletics: Diamond League adds 15th stop to 2020 season

REUTERS: Diamond League officials agreed on Monday (Oct 21) to add a 15th meet to its 2020 season while a decision on what events will be contested at each circuit will be made in November.

The newest addition to the schedule will be held on May 10 in China as part of a partnership with Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group, who last month agreed to a 10-year deal to become the title sponsor of the circuit.

Further work is being undertaken on whether each meet is able to host 11 or 12 disciplines in the set time frame and which events each meeting will host outside the 90-minute international broadcast window.

A decision on disciplines will be made in early November.

Previous reports had said the number of disciplines will be cut from 32 to 24 with 12 each for men and women and the longest event will be the 3,000 metres.

The 2020 schedule consists of 14 meetings and one final.

Stockholm, who had previously said it would not be part of the 2020 Diamond League program, remained on the circuit according to the latest schedule.

