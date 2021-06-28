Athletics-American Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record in 400m hurdles

Sport

Athletics-American Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record in 400m hurdles

American Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record in the 400-metre hurdles in 51.90 seconds at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials on Sunday, winning the women's final and booking her ticket to Tokyo.

Track &amp; Field: USA Olympic Team Trials
Jun 25, 2021; Eugene, OR, USA;Sydney McLaughlin wins women's 400m hurdles heat in 54.07 for the top time during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. PHOTO: Reuters/ Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmark

REUTERS: American Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record in the 400-metre hurdles in 51.90 seconds at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials on Sunday, winning the women's final and booking her ticket to Tokyo.

The 21-year-old became the first woman to finish the event in under 52 seconds, toppling Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad's previous record of 52.16.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark