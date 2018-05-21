Athletics: Britain's Hughes wins 100m title at Boston Games

NEW YORK: Britain's Zharnel Hughes, disqualified from a Commonwealth Games 200m title last month, won the 100m crown at Sunday's (May 20) Boston Games athletics meet on a unique straight 200m downtown track.

Reigning 100m world champion Tori Bowie of the United States and 2017 world 400m runner-up Steven Gardiner of Bahamas also won sprint crowns at the event on Boston Common.

Advertisement

Anguilla-born Hughes, competing for England, crossed the line first in the 200m on the Gold Coast last month but was stripped of the Commonwealth crown for impeding the progress of Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards, who originally finished second only to be promoted to gold medallist.

But, aided by 2.4m/sec tailwind and a straight track, Hughes surged late from the inner lane to win in 9.99 seconds, with South Africa's Akani Simbine second in 10.03s and Jamaican Yohan Blake third in 10.17s. American Tyson Gay was fourth.

"That was really incredible for me," Hughes said, adding the track helped him work on not slamming too hard into the ground on his strides.

"It was a bit bouncy but I made use of it," he said. "I'm usually a power runner but I've learned not to go so deep down in the ground."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fast-closing Gardiner, who owns this year's top 400m run at 43.87s from a Diamond League meet at Doha two weeks ago, won the 200m in 19.88s seconds with Panama's Alonso Edward second and Richards third, both clocking 20.03s.

"Pretty good race," Gardiner said. "I definitely had to get out. I'm a quarter miler not a sprinter. I had to stay patient until late in the race. Just had to stay strong, be patient and don't give up."

Bowie won the women's 100m in 11.05s, beating Ecuador's Angela Tenorio by 0.12s, but wasn't thrilled with her time as she prepares for next month's national championships.

"I was really excited about this race," Bowie said. "I wasn't really fast but I'll be faster real soon. I really want to improve."

Cuban-born Spaniard Orlando Ortega, the Rio Olympic 110m hurdles silver medallist, won his speciality in 13.29s with American Jarret Eaton second.

"I'm so happy," Ortega said. "My mom is here to see me. It feels great."

American Sharika Nelvis, the reigning US 60m indoor champion, won the women's 100m hurdles in 12.76s, edging Jamaican Danielle Williams by 0.02s with Dutch foe Nadine Visser third.

'IMAGINE RUNNING A CURVE'

Jamaica's Anastasia Le-Roy, a member of the 2015 world 4x400m relay champions, captured the women's 200m in 22.16s, defeating American Joanna Atkins by 0.15s.

"My coach said imagine as if you're running a curve so that's what I tried to do," Le-Roy said. "I knew I was strong. I just tried to get out fast and run hard to the finish."

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who like Bahamas compatriot Gardiner arrived off a Diamond League win last weekend in Shanghai, won the seldom-contested 150m in 16.23s, ahead of Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye.

"It was a fun race," Miller-Uibo said. "To run 150m, it was a different experience. It was a fast race."

Rising US star Noah Lyles trailed until the very end before taking the men's 150m in 14.77s with Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake second.

"I knew if I just kept my form and raced to the line I would eventually get there," Lyles said. "The crowd is so close here I get to be a showman."

Americans swept podiums in the 200m hurdles with US 400m hurdles champion Eric Futch winning the men's title in 22.55s and Ebony Morrison taking the women's race in 25.80s.