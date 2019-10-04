Athletics: Eid Naser destroys field, stuns Miller Uibo to win 400 metres

DOHA: Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser destroyed the field and stunned Olympic champion Shanuae Miller-Uibo as she became the first Asian to win the women's 400 metre world title on Thursday (Oct 3).

The Nigerian-born Eid Naser, 21, surged past Miller-Uibo on the back straight to win in 48.14 seconds, the third fastest time in history, while Miller-Uibo took silver in 48.37.

Eid Naser seemed to be in a state of shock as she sat on the track and covered her mouth with her hand at the end of the race.

Bahamian Miller-Uibo managed to close the gap down the back straight but left it too late to catch her rival. Jamaica's Shericka Jackson took bronze.

