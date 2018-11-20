Athletics: Farah to run 2019 London Marathon

LONDON: European record holder Mo Farah is to run next year's London Marathon for the third time, organisers said on Tuesday (Nov 20).

The multi-Olympic, world and European champion over 10,000 and 5,000 metres retired from the track after the 2017 season to concentrate full-time on the marathon, having dipped his toe in at London in 2014.

In this year's race he finished third in two hours, six minutes, 21 seconds to break Steve Jones's 1985 British record but was more than two minutes adrift of winner Eliud Kipchoge, who has since taken the world record down to 2:01.39.

With another six months of dedicated training under his belt, Farah claimed his first win over the 26.2 mile distance by taking September's Chicago Marathon in 2:05.11 - a European record.

