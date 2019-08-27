Athletics: Former 800m world champion Arzamasova gets provisional ban for doping

REUTERS: Former 800m world champion Marina Arzamasova of Belarus has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who won the 800m gold at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, has tested positive for LGD-4033, a substance with similar properties to anabolic steroids that is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Belarusian middle-distance runner Marina Arzamasova for a violation of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules," it said in a tweet.

The AIU oversees integrity issues in athletics including doping on behalf of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF), the sport's global governing body.

