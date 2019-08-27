Athletics: Former 800m world champion Arzamasova gets provisional ban for doping

FILE PHOTO: Marina Arzamasova of Belarus holds her national flag after winning the women's 800 metres final at the 15th IAAF Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China Aug 29, 2015. (Photo: REUTERS/David Gray)
REUTERS: Former 800m world champion Marina Arzamasova of Belarus has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who won the 800m gold at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, has tested positive for LGD-4033, a substance with similar properties to anabolic steroids that is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Belarusian middle-distance runner Marina Arzamasova for a violation of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules," it said in a tweet.

The AIU oversees integrity issues in athletics including doping on behalf of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF), the sport's global governing body.

Source: Reuters/nr

