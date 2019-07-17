Athletics: Hammer throw world champ Wlodarczyk to skip Doha games

WARSAW: Polish Olympic hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk will not defend her world title later this year after undergoing knee surgery and will target the 2020 Tokyo Games, the athlete and her coach indicated on Tuesday (Jul 16).

Wlodarczyk, 33, the hammer world record holder has dominated her event, winning gold at the last two Olympics and four world titles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a knee operation she posted an Instagram picture of herself in a hospital bed with a brace on her left leg pointing to her other leg which had "Tokyo 2020" written on it.

"The goal is one," she wrote in the caption. "#Tokyo2020."

"Keep your fingers crossed," she added.

Her coach Krzysztof Kaliszewski told Poland's TVN24 commercial news channel that "During surgery, it turned out that ... matters are a little more serious."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I won't go into detail, but physiotherapy will last about three months," Kaliszewski added. "We won't rush anything. The goal is the Tokyo Games and a third gold medal."

"I'll do everything to prepare Anita properly," he added.

The IAAF World Championships are scheduled for Sep 27 to Oct 6 in Doha, Qatar.