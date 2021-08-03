Athletics: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins 200m to seal Olympic double

TOKYO: Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah made Olympic history in Tokyo on Tuesday (Aug 3), blazing to victory in the 200m to complete an unprecedented women's sprinting "double-double".

Thompson-Herah, the 2016 Olympics 100m and 200m gold medallist who successfully defended her 100m title last Saturday, bagged a record fourth individual gold after storming home in a blistering 21.53 seconds.

Namibia's Christine Mboma took silver in 21.81 seconds while the United States' Gabby Thomas took bronze in 21.87 seconds.

The 29-year-old Thompson-Herah's time was the second-fastest in history after Florence Griffith Joyner's world record of 21.34 seconds set at the drug-tarnished 1988 Seoul Olympics.

As well as becoming the first woman to claim a 100m-200m double-double, Thompson-Herah is the only female track and field athlete to win four individual Olympic golds.

Thompson-Herah got off to a blistering start, building a lead off the bend which she never relinquished.

It looked as if Thomas and Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce would take the silver and bronze, but that duo were passed by a scorching finish over the final 20m from Namibian teenager Mboma who plundered silver.

