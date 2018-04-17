Athletics: Japan's Kawauchi wins Boston Marathon men's title

NEW YORK: Japan's Yuki Kawauchi won his first Boston Marathon men's title on Monday (Apr 16), capturing his fourth title of the year and fifth in a row at the distance.

Kawauchi won a New Year's Day marathon at Marshfield, Massachusetts and followed with triumphs in the Kitakyushu Marathon in Japan and Wanjinshi Marathon in Taiwan before his breakthrough Boston victory.

Desiree Linden became the first American since 1985 to win the women's title, fighting through cold, windy and rainy conditions for her first major title.

Desiree Linden celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon. She is the first American woman to win the race since 1985. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

No US woman had won the Boston crown since Lisa Larsen Weidenbach 33 years ago.

Linden, 34, won after finishing as the 2011 runner-up, losing by two seconds, and placing fourth in 2015 and 2017.

