Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic: Fred Kerley underlined his impressive sprinting range by winning the 100m in 9.96 seconds, taking two notable scalps in the shape of fellow American Justin Gatlin (10.08) and Canada's Andre De Grasse (10.17), at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday.

Kerley, world bronze medallist over 400m in 2019, posted a 9.91 a month ago, the first time he had gone under 10 seconds, and showed it was no fluke on Wednesday with a controlled run and strong last 20 metres to leave Gatlin flailing.

Kerley is one of only three men to have gone sub-10 for the 100m, sub-20 for 200m and sub-44 for 400m - joining Wayde van Niekerk and Michael Norman - and will run the 200m at the Ostrava meet later on Wednesday.

There were impressive performances by two British teenagers over 800 metres. Keely Hodgkinson, 19, broke two minutes outside for the first time with a hugely impressive 1:58.89 to win the women's race and Max Burgin, who turns 19 on Thursday, then destroyed the field with a brilliant front running performance to win in 1:44.14 - another massive personal best and the world leading time this year.

Another Briton, Jessie Knight, also ran a big personal best to take the women's 400m hurdles in 54.74.

