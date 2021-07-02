Athletics-Norway's Warholm breaks 400 metres hurdles world record
Norway's Karsten Warholm set a world record in the men's 400 metres hurdles in front of his home crowd at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday.
The 25-year-old twice world champion broke the record - which had lasted since 1992, four years before he was born - with a time of 46.70 seconds.
(Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Ed Osmond)