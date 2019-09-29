Athletics: Price is right as American claims hammer gold

DOHA: DeAnna Price of the United States won the gold medal in the women's hammer at the World Championships here Saturday (Sep 28), completing a superb victory after a career ravaged by injury.

The 26-year-old from Missouri took gold with her third throw of the night, launching a 77.54 effort onto the field at the Khalifa Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poland's Joanna Fiodorow took silver with a throw of 76.35 while China's Wang Zheng claimed bronze with a best throw of 74.76.

Price looked close to tears after sealing what is comfortably the biggest win of her career.

The American, who has only one kidney, has fought back from a catalogue of injuries over her career including a dislocated shoulder, fractured shoulder blade, torn stomach muscle and torn knee ligaments.

Price is also a passionate advocate for body positivity, hoping to inspire young female athletes of all shapes and sizes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Who I am doing it for is to impact female athletes and let them know that you can be any shape and size and still be strong and beautiful," she said in a recent interview. "You get the best of both worlds being the athlete and the girl.

"Society has a way of making you feel that there's still something wrong with what you have versus embracing it. But you can definitely see that mould being broken by just loving who you are."