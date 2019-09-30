Athletics: Taylor claims fourth triple jump world title after shaky start

DOHA: American triple jumper Christian Taylor recovered from two fouls to clinch his fourth title at the world athletics championships on Sunday (Sep 29), edging his team mate and long-time rival Will Claye.

Taylor committed fouls on his first two attempts and came under pressure early to remain in contention for a spot on the podium.

But a jump of 17.42 metres on his third attempt was enough to keep him alive and win the title with 17.92m on his fifth attempt.

Finding himself on the brink of elimination, Taylor told himself to slow down and keep his goal in mind.

"When you're going for this record, you have to put it all out there," said Taylor, whose personal best is 8 cm shy of the world record of 18.29m.

"I didn't want to go back to the hotel and think 'did I save anything in the tank?' I put it all out there."

Claye won silver with a jump of 17.74 metres.

It was the fourth time the pair, who both competed for the University of Florida, held the top two spots at major championships.

"I think we really appreciate having each other," Taylor said of Claye. "If we didn't have each other in training, maybe we wouldn't be here today."

Hughes Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso clinched bronze with a jump of 17.66m.

