Athletics: Thompson beats Asher-Smith to win 100m in Diamond League meet

ROME: Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson dominated the field to win the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meet in Rome ahead of Britain's Dina Asher-Smith.

Jamaican Thompson clocked 10.89sec in the Olympic Stadium with Asher-Smith second in 10.94 and American Aleia Hobbs, winner in Shanghai, third in 11.12.

Thompson, the Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m, was beaten by Asher-Smith in the 200m in Stockholm last week with the Briton also winning in Doha in May.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson (left) wins the 100m ahead of Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (right) in the Diamond League meet in Rome. (AFP/Filippo MONTEFORTE)

Ivory Coast's Marie-Josée Ta Lou, a double 100m and 200m silver medallist at the 2017 worlds in London, clocked 11.14 to finish fourth in her first international appearance of the year.

The United States went 1-2 in both the men's and women's 400 metres hurdles.

Rai Benjamin won the men's with a season's best 47.58, ahead of David Kenziera (48.99) with Japan's Abe Takathoshi third (49.57).

Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad clocked 53.67sec to win the women's 400m hurdles ahead of compatriot Little Shamier (54.40) and Czech Zuzana Hejnova 54.82.

European long jump champion Malaika Mihambo broke the seven metres mark for the first time in her career with a wind-assisted 7.07 metres (+0.5) leap on her way to victory.

Mihambo pulled out the jump on her fourth attempt to become the first woman this year to break the symbolic seven-metre mark, with the longest jump in two years.

The 25-year-old finished ahead of Olympic triple jump champion Caterine Ibarguen (6.87) of Colombia and former Olympic and four-time world champion Brittney Reese (6.76m) of the United States.

Earlier Poland's Konrad Kukowieczki won the shot put with a new meet record of 21.97 metres, breaking the mark which had been achieved in Rome nine years ago.

American Darrell Hill came second with his final throw of 21.71 with Brazil's Darlan Romani third (21.68) and world champion Joe Kovacs of the United States dropping to fourth despite a season's best 21.46.

China's Lyu Huihui won the women's javelin throw, in the fourth leg of the IAAF series.

The 29-year-old Asian record holder and world bronze medallist threw a best of 66.47 metres to finish ahead of Turkey's Eda Tugusz (64.51) and Latvia's Lina Muze (63.72).

Czech two-time Olympic javelin champion Barbora Spotakova finished seventh as she returns following the birth or her second child last year.

World champion Spotakova, 37, set the world record of 72.28 metres back in 2008.

"To be back after the second child is a big difference," she said.

"In 2014 I came here with my partner and first child but this year I decided to come alone. I think it was one of my biggest mistakes, I'm not used to be being this relaxed.

"A few things went wrong. It looks like I have to be in tonus to perform well."