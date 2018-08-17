Athletics: World 800m bronze medallist Bett suspended in doping row

PARIS: Kenya's Kipyegon Bett, who was a bronze medallist in the 800m at the 2017 world championships in London, was suspended on Thursday (Aug 16) for "refusing or failing to submit" to a drugs test, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced.

"@AIU_Athletics issues a Notice of Charge against Kipyegon Bett for refusing or failing to submit to sample collection, Article 2.3 of the antidoping rules," tweeted the organisation.

Advertisement

#NEWS @AIU_Athletics issues a Notice of Charge against Kipyegon Bett for refusing or failing to submit to sample collection, Article 2.3 of the #antidoping Rules. The #Kenyan middle-distance runner is Provisionally Suspended from all competition, more: https://t.co/Cq4Q2MR0LJ — AIU (@AIU_Athletics) August 16, 2018





"The Kenyan middle-distance runner is provisionally suspended from all competition."

Thursday's decision is the latest blow suffered by African athletics after the AIU in July also suspended marathon runners Samuel Kalalei of Kenya and Ethiopia's Lucy Kabuu on the same charge.