Atletico defender Savic ruled out with hamstring injury

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic is set to miss up to four weeks, according to Spanish media reports, after he suffered a hamstring injury against Levante on Sunday.

Soccer : UEFA Champions League Group C : Club Atletico de Madrid 1-1 Qarabag FK
FILE PHOTO: Stefan Savic (Atletico), OCTOBER 31, 2017 - Football / Soccer : UEFA Champions League Mtchday 4 Group C match between Club Atletico de Madrid 1-1 Qarabag FK at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO)

MADRID: Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic is set to miss up to four weeks, according to Spanish media reports, after he suffered a hamstring injury against Levante on Sunday.

"Medical tests confirmed that our player suffered a grade two hamstring tear in his left leg," Atletico said in a statement on Monday without putting a timescale on his return.

Savic is likely to miss league matches against Huesca, Getafe and Real Betis, as well as the Copa del Rey last-16 second leg clash with Girona.

Atletico beat Levante 1-0 and remain five points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

