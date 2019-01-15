Atletico defender Savic ruled out with hamstring injury

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic is set to miss up to four weeks, according to Spanish media reports, after he suffered a hamstring injury against Levante on Sunday.



"Medical tests confirmed that our player suffered a grade two hamstring tear in his left leg," Atletico said in a statement on Monday without putting a timescale on his return.

Savic is likely to miss league matches against Huesca, Getafe and Real Betis, as well as the Copa del Rey last-16 second leg clash with Girona.

Atletico beat Levante 1-0 and remain five points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Toby Davis)