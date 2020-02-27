Atletico fined for offensive chants against Barca's Griezmann

Atletico Madrid have been fined 12,000 euros (US$13,000) by the Spanish soccer federation due to their supporters singing "Die Griezmann die" at Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann at a La Liga match between the sides last December.

A statement from the federation's competition committee on Wednesday confirmed the fine for the chanting, following a complaint from La Liga. The referee's report from the game on Dec. 1 did not make any reference to the chanting.

The league's organising body has been cracking down on offensive chanting since a Deportivo La Coruna fan died following violence before a game away to Atletico in 2014.

Griezmann spent five seasons at Atletico before joining Barca in July after the Spanish champions paid the France forward's 120 million-euro release clause.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)