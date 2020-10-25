Atletico Mineiro draw, miss chance to climb level with leaders

Sport

Atletico Mineiro draw, miss chance to climb level with leaders

Atletico Mineiro missed a chance to return to the top of Brazil's Serie A on Saturday when they were held 0-0 at home to Sport.

Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sport
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sport - Mienirao stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 25, 2020 Atletico Mineiro's Keno reacts during the match REUTERS/Washington Alves

Bookmark

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil: Atletico Mineiro missed a chance to return to the top of Brazil's Serie A on Saturday when they were held 0-0 at home to Sport.

The Belo Horizonte side have led the championship for much of the season but this is their third game without a win and leaves them two points adrift of joint leaders Internacional and Flamengo, who play each other on Sunday.

The home side dominated proceedings, recording 10 shots on target at goal to Sport's none but they could not make their dominance count.

Sport, who have now gone five games without a win, are in 11th place in the 20-team table.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark