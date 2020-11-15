Atletico return to top spot with late win over Corinthians

Atletico Mineiro lost an early goal but came back to beat Corinthians 2-1 away from home on Saturday and return to the top spot in Brazil’s Serie A.

SAO PAULO: Atletico Mineiro lost an early goal but came back to beat Corinthians 2-1 away from home on Saturday and return to the top spot in Brazil’s Serie A.

Davo gave Corinthians a 1-0 lead with a fifth-minute header but former Corinthians player Guilherme Arana equalised for the visitors when he fired home an angled shot following a cute backheel by new signing Eduardo Vargas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marrony’s goal seven minutes from time sealed the win for Atletico and lifted them back into first place ahead of Internacional, who went down 2-0 at Santos.

Atletico are now two points clear of Inter and have a game in hand over their rivals.

Corinthians are in 11th place in the 20-team table.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Advertisement