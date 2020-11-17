Atletico's Herrera injures thigh ahead of Barcelona clash

Sport

Atletico's Herrera injures thigh ahead of Barcelona clash

Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera is set to miss Saturday's La Liga clash with Barcelona after sustaining a thigh injury.

Champions League - Group A - Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid - RZD Arena, Moscow, Russia - November 3, 2020 Atletico Madrid's Hector Herrera in action with Lokomotiv Moscow's Ze Luis Pool via REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bookmark

REUTERS: Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera is set to miss Saturday's La Liga clash with Barcelona after sustaining a thigh injury.

The 30-year-old sat out Mexico's friendly against South Korea last week and returned to Spain to undergo tests, where it was confirmed he had suffered an injury to a muscle in the upper leg.

"Herrera returned from the Mexico National Team's squad due to some discomfort," Atletico said in a statement.

The club said that after arriving in Madrid he underwent tests that confirmed he had injured the biceps femoris, a muscle in the upper part of the leg.

Atletico will also be without Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, who tested posted for COVID-19 on Monday.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark