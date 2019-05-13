Atletico seal second place with draw against Sevilla

MADRID: Atletico Madrid ensured they finished runners-up in La Liga and above Real Madrid for a second year in a row after drawing 1-1 with Sevilla on Sunday in captain Diego Godin's final home game for the club.

The result further harmed Sevilla's chances of qualifying for the Champions League though, as they stayed sixth in the standings and trail fourth-placed Valencia by two points heading into the final game of the campaign.

Spain midfielder Koke put Atletico ahead on the half-hour mark with a heavily deflected shot from outside the area after starting his run towards goal from his side's own half of the pitch.

Sevilla levelled midway through the second half with an impressive strike from Pablo Sarabia, who calmly side-footed a looping cross on the volley into the bottom corner, just about keeping alive their chances of making it into the top four.

Sevilla are on 56 points with one game left, two behind fifth-placed Getafe and fourth-placed Valencia and they have an inferior head-to-head record with both sides.

Atletico have 75 points, seven ahead of their more illustrious neighbours Real, who sunk to an 11th defeat of the campaign by losing 3-1 at Real Sociedad.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Tony Lawrence)